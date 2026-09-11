Air defenses down 777 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 777 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 777 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 10 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 11 (5:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. GMT). The drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol, Kaluga, Voronezh, Tula, Ryazan, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Rostov, Samara, Perm, Mari El and Udmurt regions, as well as Crimea, the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea," the statement reads.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian data centers, port infrastructure, logistics hubs

Russian forces struck Ukrainian defense industry sites, logistics hubs and data centers overnight, as well as port infrastructure and vessels carrying military cargo, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out group strikes involving high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned vehicles, striking Ukrainian defense industry sites and logistics hubs involved in the production and storage of drones, as well as data centers in the city of Kiev, the Kiev, Khmelnitsky and Dnepropetrovsk regions, and port infrastructure facilities for unloading and storing cargo intended for the Ukrainian army, and seagoing vessels carrying military cargo and fuel for the Ukrainian military," the statement reads.

Russian forces strike logistics hub in Dnepropetrovsk Region storing fixed-wing drones

Russian forces have struck a logistic hub in Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Region storing fixed-wing drones and their components, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Strikes involving high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles hit the Dnepr logistics hub in the Dnepropetvosk Region used to store fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components," the statement reads.

Russian forces strike cargo ship carrying military supplies to Odessa

Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit while at sea en route to the port of Odessa," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike data center storing intelligence intended for Ukraine army

Russian forces have struck the Bi Mobile data center that stored and transferred data, including intelligence, and ensured the operation of the Ukrainian army’s network equipment, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out group strikes on Ukraine’s defense industry sites, logistics hubs, data centers and seaports overnight.

"Strikes involving high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles hit the following targets in Kiev and the surrounding region: the Bi Mobile data center, which ensured the storage and transfer of data, including intelligence, and the operation of network equipment used by the Ukrainian army," the ministry specified.

Russian forces strike Nova Poshta terminal storing UAVs in Khmelnitsky

Russian forces struck an innovative terminal at the Nova Poshta logistics center in Khmelnitsky, which was being used to store unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of strikes using precision air-launched weapons and attack drones, the following targets in the Khmelnitsky region were hit: an innovative terminal of the Nova Poshta logistics center in the city of Khmelnitsky, used for the storage and distribution of fixed-wing UAVs and their components," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike foreign drone parts warehouse in Odessa Region

Russian forces struck a warehouse storing components for foreign-made drones near Vizirka in the Odessa Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and attack drones hit targets in Odessa and the Odessa Region, including a warehouse in Vizirka storing components for foreign-made unmanned aerial vehicles intended for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Gostomel logistics hub storing drone components

Russia forces have struck the Gostomel logistics hubs in the Kiev Region storing components for drone production, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Strikes involving high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles hit the Gostomel logistics hub used to store and distribute components for the production of long-and medium-range drones," the statement reads.

Russian forces strike two dry cargo ships, motor boat at Chernomorsk port

Russian forces have struck two dry cargo ships carrying supplies for the Ukrainian army and a motorboat at the port of Chernomorsk, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Strikes involving high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles hit two dry cargo ships carrying military cargo for the Ukrainian army and a motorboat at the port of Chernomorsk, as well as fuel tanks and a storage facility for supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.

Russia hits automotive parts plant in Odessa repairing equipment for Ukrainian military

The Russian Armed Forces struck an automotive parts plant in Odessa where equipment for the Ukrainian military was being repaired, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of strikes with high-precision air-launched weapons and strike drones, the following targets were hit: an automotive components plant in the city of Odessa and the Odessa region that repairs and maintains military equipment for the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

Russia strikes territorial defense brigade’s deployment point in Sumy Region

Russian forces used a Kh-39 light multipurpose guided missile to strike a temporary deployment point of the 119th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade near Lesnoye in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A temporary deployment point of the 119th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade in Lesnoye in the Sumy Region was also hit with a Kh-39 light multipurpose guided missile," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian drone control points in Sumy Region with aerial bombs

Russian forces have struck Ukrainian drone control points in the Sumy Region using FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing five FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with the unified glide/adjustment module hit the drone control points of the Ukrainian National Guard’s Fourth Separate Rapid Response Brigade near the settlement of Lesnoye in the Sumy Region," the statement reads.