Serbian president states plans to resign in late September

BELGRADE, September 11. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he would resign in late September and prepare for the snap parliamentary election as a private citizen.

"As soon as I return from New York - on September 25 or 26 - I will resign and campaign as a private citizen. The law does not require me to do so, but this is my choice. No president has done this before: they all campaigned while serving as president or prime minister, but I will not. I will spend the final month of the campaign as a private citizen," he told a press conference.

On September 9, Vucic approved decisions to dissolve the National Assembly, Serbia’s unicameral parliament, and call a snap election for October 25. Earlier, Milos Vucevic, leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, said Vucic would head the party’s electoral list and be its candidate for prime minister.