Belarusian leader confirms his readiness to discuss various areas of cooperation with US

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that Minsk is ready to discuss restoring relations with Washington in various areas.

"We are open. They have lifted sanctions from a number of our enterprises and are ready to lift more. There are a lot of issues there," he was quoted as saying by BelTA. "Embassies: let's discuss how we will resume [the full operation of the embassies]. Nuclear materials and so on: we have a whole program there - let’s work. If you want our potash fertilizers, you are welcome to buy them."

"I said frankly that I am a Trumpist, I supported Trump. I see his mistakes. I speak about this directly to his best friend, who is supposed to come to us," Lukashenko added. The Belarusian leader did not name the US representative. Earlier, US Presidential Special Envoy for Belarus John Cole repeatedly visited Minsk for talks with Lukashenko.