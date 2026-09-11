Dynamic domestic markets, rapid urbanization drive BRICS success — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Dynamic domestic markets in BRICS countries underpin the group’s success, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum.

"BRICS countries, home to about half the world’s population, have vast, dynamic domestic markets. Cities in our countries are developing rapidly and growing, urbanization is proceeding swiftly, and national companies are increasingly making their mark as global players," Putin said.

The Russian leader said India’s Tech Mahindra offers effective digital platform solutions, including those powered by artificial intelligence, while China’s Huawei is a global technology giant. Brazil’s Embraer holds a strong position in the aerospace industry, he noted. The UAE’s DP World operates efficiently in logistics, while Russia’s Rosatom is the recognized "number one" in peaceful nuclear energy.

"There are many such corporate success stories in our countries. Hard work amid fierce competition lies behind each of them," Putin concluded.