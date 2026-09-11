Putin holds talks with Malaysian PM on BRICS summit sidelines

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continued his series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi as he met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday.

Prior to that meeting, Putin held talks with Presidents of South Africa and Egypt, Cyril Ramaphosa and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Anwar Ibrahim and the Russian leader converse regularly. Not long ago, in the summer, he took part in the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. Last year, he paid a visit to Moscow and prior to that, attended the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to Russian presidential aide, Yury Ushakov, Putin and Ibrahim maintain regular contacts, which have become quite frequent in recent times.