Trans-Arabian pipeline shut down in two sections following attacks — Energy Ministry

DOHA, September 12. /TASS/. Sections of the East-West oil pipeline near the cities of Medina and Riyadh had been shut down as a precaution following several attacks, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry spokesman said several people were injured in the attacks. They received medical treatment. "Emergency crews immediately began work to secure the pipeline and check its condition in accordance with approved procedures," the ministry said in a statement published by the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement took responsibility for the attacks, but US intelligence sources did not rule out strikes by drones launched from Iraq by pro-Iranian groups. Fires and thick black smoke were reported at the sites.

The 1,200-kilometer Trans-Arabian pipeline carries oil from fields in the Eastern Province to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. The pipeline has a capacity of up to 7 million barrels per day.