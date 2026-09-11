NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys popularity, including among the business communities of BRICS nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Channel One.

"The President is popular. And he is popular among BRICS business circles as well," Peskov said, commenting on the fact that Putin was greeted with thunderous applause at the group's Business Forum.

"BRICS business circles share the views voiced by our President regarding the changing world and the need for independent formats. This ideology is shared across the majority of BRICS countries," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.