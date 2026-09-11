Central Bank chief says mass launch of digital ruble went smoothly

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The mass launch of the digital ruble proceeded as planned, Russia Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said, adding that all isolated technical issues have been resolved.

"We launched on schedule alongside the banks that were required to do so. In my view, the launch went smoothly. Yes, of course, in the early days, some clients at certain banks experienced difficulties opening digital ruble accounts or performing specific transactions. However, I would like to note that those issues were promptly resolved," she told a press conference following the regulator’s board meeting.

The digital ruble is the third form of the national currency, alongside cash and non-cash money. It is issued by the Bank of Russia and stored in a digital wallet.