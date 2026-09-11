Russia concerned over escalation in Yemen — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over the dramatic deterioration of the situation in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Deputy Minister Georgy Borisenko and Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Sami bin Mohammed Al-Sadhan.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged views on the situation in and around Yemen. "The Russian side expressed concern over the sharp degradation of the military and political situation in that country that entailed attacks on civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern provinces," it said.

"The sides reaffirmed the importance of ending hostilities in Yemen as soon as possible, as well as their support for diplomatic efforts toward creating favorable conditions for the launch of a full-scale UN-brokered dialogue between the parties to the conflict," it added.