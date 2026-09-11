False mobilization claims put society on edge ahead of Russian elections — GFCN chief

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Fake news about mobilization in Russia is being spread to create societal tension ahead of the country's State Duma elections, Vladimir Tabak, president of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), told TASS ahead of the Dialogue about Fakes 4.0 forum.

"Some stories are unrelated to the voting process itself and are intended to make this period more difficult for the authorities and the country. Probably the most striking example is the fake narrative about mobilization, which does not directly affect the elections," he said. "It could have an impact if mobilization were announced. But rumors about it certainly create considerable tension among particular social groups and across society as a whole," Tabak added.

For this reason, Tabak said, "even the Russian president addressed the subject because the information had indeed spread very widely." "Of course, there are opinion polls and analysis, but there is also a rule that applies to any non-work group chat you belong to," he continued. "If your acquaintances start actively discussing a subject there, it means it has gained traction. I can say that this was discussed in every chat I belong to, and I was asked about it at every meeting I attended."

He also explained that those "who created and spread this fake claim were banking on the fact that, last time, some people became frightened and left the country, while their parents remained in Russia under stress." "So the aim our opponents are pursuing is clear. I would single this out as one of the most prominent examples we are seeing," the GFCN chief said.

Tabak also highlighted conventional attempts to undermine trust in the legitimacy of elections: "These involve videos of the voting process itself. Even without using any technology, this could mean repurposing old footage. Let me give the most basic example: staged videos from a polling station intended to convince viewers that this is happening here and now. We know these will certainly emerge."

About the Global Fact-Checking Network

The Global Fact-Checking Network brings together experts and fact-checking organizations worldwide. The association was founded by the TASS news agency, the nonprofit organization Dialogue Regions and the New Media Workshop to combat disinformation. More than 125 journalists from 55 countries already collaborate with GFCN on fact-checking.

The international Dialogue about Fakes 4.0 forum will take place on September 22 at the Russia National Center in Moscow. TASS is the event’s strategic partner.