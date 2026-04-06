FACTBOX: Fifty UAVs target Russian regions, leaving eight injured in Novorossiysk

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 50 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Debris from a Ukrainian drone hit a multifamily building in the city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Region, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said.

TASS has compiled the key details of the nighttime drone attack.

Attack scale

- Between 11 p.m. Moscow time on April 5 and 7 a.m. Moscow time on April 6 (8 p.m. - 4 a.m. GMT), air defense units intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- The UAVs were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov, and Krasnodar regions, as well as over the Azov and Black seas.

Attack on Novorossiysk

- Debris from a Ukrainian drone hit a multifamily building in Novorossiysk, Kravchenko said on his Telegram channel.

- An apartment building in the Yuzhny district was affected.

- Six apartment buildings and two private homes were damaged.

- Eight people, including two children, were injured.

- All victims are receiving medical care.

- Temporary shelters have been set up at two schools for residents of damaged homes, Kravchenko said.