Price of Brent oil exceeds $69 per barrel on London’s ICE first since September 3

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November 2025 delivery has risen above $69 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since September 3, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 6:44 p.m. Moscow time (3:44 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 1.84% at $69.04 per barrel.

By 6:59 p.m. Moscow time (3:59 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 1.78% as it traded at $69 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for November 2025 delivery was up by 1.76% at $64.75 per barrel.

Earlier, the US Department of Energy reported that the country’s commercial oil reserves slipped by 0.6 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 414.8 mln barrels as of September 19, 2025.