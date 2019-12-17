Illegal methadone batch seized in Moscow headed to Tajikistan under UN program

DUSHANBE, December 17. /TASS/. A large batch of methadone seized at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport was bought by the UN’s Global Fund to Fight AIDS and was aimed at treating drug addicts in Tajikistan, the deputy head of the Central Asian country’s Health Ministry’s anti-drug service, Rustam Sharipov, told TASS.

"Methadone’s ordering customer is the Global Fund of the United Nations Development Program, which operates in Tajikistan," Sharipov said. According to the official, a letter requesting the drug’s purchase was addressed to the Global Fund, which is responsible for delivering the cargo to Tajikistan.