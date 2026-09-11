Russian innovations rely on domestic solutions, BRICS developments — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Technological innovations in Russia are based on domestic solutions as well as developments by BRICS partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while addressing the group's business forum.

"We have given the green light to large-scale technological innovations involving the implementation of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, digital platforms, and modern financial instruments. Moreover, these innovations are primarily based on domestic Russian solutions, as well as on developments by our BRICS partners," the head of state said.

"All this proves once again that even amidst severe external restrictions, it is possible to set ambitious goals and achieve them successfully," he noted.