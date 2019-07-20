Venezuelan authorities will not give in to outside pressure at Barbados talks — Maduro

CARACAS, July 20. /TASS/. The Venezuelan government will not allow the United States and European Union to influence the outcomes of talks with the opposition, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.

"Venezuela will not give in to blackmail from the side of the US and EU," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Periscope.

"Agreements that will be reached at Barbados talks will be absolutely sovereign," he added.

The Venezuelan president that the government's delegation has already returned from Barbados after a round of talks with the opposition.

In May, the Venezuelan authorities and opposition held at least two rounds of indirect talks in Oslo. On July 8, a new round of talks has kicked off in Barbados.