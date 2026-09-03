Death toll from Nepal’s landslide rises to 1,252 — TV

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The death toll from the landslide in Nepal has risen to 1,252, China Central Television reported, citing the latest data from Nepalese police.

As many as 4,875 people remain missing.

A flood struck northern Nepal on August 26, caused by a landslide on the border with China, about 20 kilometers northwest from the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A powerful flow of water, dirt and rocks rushed over 70 kilometers down the riverbed, destroying nearby settlements and flooding large areas.