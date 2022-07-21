HIMARS used by Kiev is not ‘panacea’, Russia can counteract, senior legislator says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The HIMARS multiple launch rocket system is serious weapons, but the Russian Armed Forces can counter it, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, told TASS on Thursday.

"One should not be afraid [of HIMARS], one should fight it, it is not a panacea, it is one of the weapons that the enemy uses now," the legislator said.

"At the same time I want to emphasize that it is foreign specialists, that is to say mercenaries, who steer it at a target. I don't rule out American servicemen working there," he said. "The system is serious, but there is a countermeasure - our air defense facilities. Yesterday, they shot down all 12 missiles over the Antonovsky bridge [in the Kherson region]," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special operation on February 24 in response to a request for help from leaders of the Donbass republics. In response to Russia's decision, the West began to gradually impose large-scale sanctions against it. At the same time, Western states began to supply Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth billions of dollars at the current stage. A number of Western politicians have admitted that this is essentially an economic war against Russia.