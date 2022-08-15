Russia has many allies who don’t bow to hegemony, Putin says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15./TASS/. Russia has a lot of allies and like-minded people in different continents, who don’t yield to the so-called hegemon, President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the Army-2022 forum in Patriot Park outside Moscow on Monday.

"Let me emphasize that Russia comes out in favor of the broadest possible comprehensive development of military-technical cooperation. This is especially important today in the context of the steadily emerging multipolar world. We highly appreciate it that our country has many allies, partners, and fellow-thinkers in different continents. These are the states that do not bend to the so-called hegemon, their leaders have guts not to give in," Putin said. These allies of Russia "choose a sovereign, independent way of development, they want to collectively solve global and regional security issues on the basis of international law, mutual responsibility and regard for each other's interests. And thus - to contribute to the defense of a multipolar world," Putin stressed.

Russia is ready to offer various weapons to its allies, the president went on to say. "Russia sincerely values historically strong, friendly, truly trust-based ties with the states of Latin America, Asia and Africa, and is ready to offer state-of-the-art weapons to its allies and partners - from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery, operational aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles," the president noted.

With this in view, he noted that all over the world Russian arms "are valued among military professionals for reliability, quality and, most importantly, high efficiency." "Almost all of them have been repeatedly used in real combat operations," Putin summed up.