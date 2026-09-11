NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Economic rules within BRICS are not imposed by the Western "Golden Billion," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum.

"Through the joint efforts of government authorities, the business community, and expert circles, BRICS is shaping a new, sustainable platform for global growth. It is crucial that its key elements – the rules governing the operations of companies and organizations – are not dictated from the outside; they are not forced upon us by the so-called 'Golden Billion,'" Putin noted.

He emphasized that BRICS, for its part, does not impose anything on anyone.