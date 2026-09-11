India-Russia economic partnership continues to gain momentum — Modi

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Russia and India continues to develop, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.

" The India-Russia economic partnership continues to gather momentum," he wrote on his page on the social network X.

The head of the Indian government noted that, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he visited the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in New Delhi. According to Modi, the forum has brought together "several companies from both countries," which "reflects the growing depth of our business engagement."