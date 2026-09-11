12 die, 8 more injured in road accident involving three vehicles in Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, September 11. /TASS/. Twelve people died and eight others were injured in a traffic accident involving a timber truck, a minibus, and a passenger car, the Russian interior ministry’s regional department said.

"Today, at 7:40 p.m. Moscow time (4:40 p.m. GMT), a timber truck, a passenger minibus, and a passenger car collided at the 1,180th kilometer of the M-8 Kholmogory highway <…>. According to preliminary data, 12 people, including one child, died and eight were injured," it said.

According to preliminary data, while overtaking a car, the minibus rammed the timber truck travelling in the opposite direction. An investigation is underway.