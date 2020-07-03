Russia developing radar for detecting hypersonic targets

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian specialists are developing a new radar station Nioby for radio-technical troops that will be capable of detecting hypersonic targets at long ranges, Russia’s Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Sergei Surovikin said on Friday.

"Work is underway to develop a new radar station Nioby for radio-technical troops using the latest components. The radar system’s technical characteristics will surpass the capabilities of the operational Nebo-M radar by the range of detecting various types of aircraft, including hypersonic targets," the general said in an interview published in the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Over the past five years, prefabricated radar stations of the missile attack early warning system have gone on combat duty in the cities of Orsk, Barnaul and Yeniseisk along with the Pritsel space control optical sighting system, the Peresvet special-purpose laser system and the first Container-3M over-the-horizon radar, he said.

The over-the-horizon radar that has gone on combat duty in the Republic of Mordovia in the Volga area has ensured airspace control over the entire territory of Europe and the Middle East, which has considerably extended the time of making decisions on measures of response, the general said.

"Also, the deployment of radio-technical troops on Arctic islands and archipelagoes has made it possible to extend the radar field in Arctic latitudes," he said.