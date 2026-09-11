Germany's AfD party floats idea to hold trilateral business forum with US — RDIF CEO

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany party has proposed holding a Russia-US-Germany business forum, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"We discussed with the Alternative for Germany party, which advocates the lifting of sanctions against Russia, which advocates energy interaction between Russia, Germany and Europe, and which is effectively the voice of reason in Europe. And in fact, while discussing with the Alternative for Germany party, they indeed said why don't we hold a business forum together. Of course, the participation of US business was also supported by the US Chamber of Commerce, and we understand that we will do this," he said.