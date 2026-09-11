Putin personally invites Egyptian president to Russia-Africa summit in Moscow

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally invited his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfattah el-Sisi to take part in the Russia-Africa summit due to be held in Moscow in October.

The Russian leader met with the Egyptian president on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"I remember how, under your leadership, we established - it was in Sochi - a new format, Russia-Africa. This year we are holding another such event. We would be glad to see in Moscow this fall during this event," Putin told el-Sisi.