Putin enjoys strong support among Russian people — poll

A total of 51.5% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country, while 52% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.3%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out from June 16 to June 22, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79.3% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.6%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance decreased by 1% to 76.3%," the service said.

A total of 51.5% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 0.9%), while 52% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (no changes). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60.9% (a decrease of 0.9%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 33.5% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a decrease of 0.2%), 29% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a decrease of 1.3%), 23.2% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 0.3%), and 9.2% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 0.3%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.3% (a decrease of 0.3%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 0.2% to 9.6%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 0.8% to 10.8%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.1% to 4.1%, while backing for the New People party decreased by 0.2% to 5.8%.

Armenian believers prevent new attempt by security to storm archbishop’s residence
A scuffle followed, forcing the security to back down
Read more
Three days of mourning declared in CAR after death of 29 people in stampede
The commotion was caused by a transformer explosion during the final exams, at which more than 5,000 people were present
Read more
Serbia needs to decide whether it's with Russia or West amid arms scandal — senator
On June 24, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that his country had ceased all exports of ammunition
Read more
Kremlin spokesman highlights US as country that used nuclear weapons
As Dmitry Peskov pointed out, the key thing is to make sure that US officials are always invited to Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Read more
Israeli-Iranian conflict can be considered 'a thing of the past' — Putin
The Russian leader said the situation in the Middle East is stabilizing
Read more
Trump says his duties bring US $88 bln in revenue
The American leader did not elaborate
Read more
European citizens being 'robbed' for sake of war in Ukraine — Russia’s top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, it is a threat to taxpayers in the European Union and Britain, who have simply been robbed over the past three years
Read more
Khamenei says Iran attains victory over US
According to the Iranian leader, Washington "has achieved nothing in this war"
Read more
Kiev tried to hold Shevchenko community in Donbass due to lithium deposit, says DPR
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 26 that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations
Read more
First train from North Korea arrives in Moscow after five-year pause
"There are no passengers in this carriage yet, only the conductors arrived," the North Korean railway representative in Russia said
Read more
Russian combat aircraft deny Ukrainian army possibility to secure positions in Sumy area
"Ukrainian armed formations are suffering heavy casualties in the Sumy direction," adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Chinese reporter suffers injuries as Ukraine shells Russia's Kursk Region — official
The journalist was taken to a hospital
The journalist was taken to a hospital
Read more
Potential US sanctions to close window for talks with Russia — top diplomat
Marco Rubio said that Washington is going to continue to engage
Read more
White House wants to curtail search for war crimes in Ukraine — Reuters
This is not a final decision, the State Department can still challenge it, the story says
Read more
Ukrainians failing to counterattack in Sumy region — Russian security officer
According to the officer, Ukrainian military commanders are deploying personnel on "cannon fodder" missions
Read more
US to lift number of restrictive trade measures against China — Chinese Commerce Ministry
"China will, in accordance with the law, approve applications for the export of controlled goods that meet the relevant requirements," the ministry’s statement said
Read more
Military conflicts in Ukraine, Iran two different animals — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, recent attacks on Iran were unprovoked, while Russia’s special military operation was launched with objective justification
Read more
Russia sees rising terror risk from IS networks — Security Council
Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yury Kokov emphasized that despite the cessation of large-scale hostilities, instability that poses a threat to neighboring states continues to persist in Afghanistan
Read more
NATO provokes conflicts in various regions of world — defense official
According to Zhang Xiaogang, in recent years, the alliance has gone beyond its geographical boundaries, causing increased vigilance worldwide, particularly among Asian countries
Read more
Kremlin aide ready to talk to NATO head about history of Malorossiya, Zaporozhye army
Vladimir Medinsky also said that he was ready to send the NATO secretary general a textbook on the Russian history for the 6th grade, but he did not see the point
Read more
Iran to adjust foreign policy after conflict with Israel — top diplomat
Post-war diplomacy will differ from the pre-war period, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Zelensky puts himself under NATO's thumb to keep grip on power — opposition politician
"Zelensky's not defending Ukraine's interests, he's serving NATO's, and it's their support that keeps him in power," Viktor Medvedchuk stated
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Six bombs dropped on each ventilation shaft at Fordow nuclear facility in Iran — Pentagon
According to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, several days before the strike, Iran "attempted to cover the shafts with concrete to try to prevent an attack"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine hold prisoner swap per Istanbul agreements
The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus receiving all necessary psychological and medical aid
Read more
India, Russia discuss S-400 deliveries in compressed time — Indian defense ministry
The meeting also focused on the modernization of Su-30 MKIs
Read more
US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites make it harder to hold talks - Iran’s foreign minister
If Europe happens to activate the snapback mechanism, it will only further complicate the situation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Trump saves Israel from total defeat in war with Iran — Russian Major General
Read more
US State Department recommends supporting French politician Marine Le Pen — Politico
No final decision on the matter has been made yet
Read more
S-400s not enough to meet Turkey's air defense needs — Erdogan
The head of state noted that while Turkey has made notable advancements in missile technology, further development is needed
Read more
Press review: Russia sticks on NATO security guarantees and EU-Ukraine union edges closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 26th
Read more
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Read more
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East pushes forward towards Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Despite the Ukrainian army’s entrenched defenses in Shevchenko, Russian assault teams managed to break through the enemy’s defensive lines and gain a foothold in the community, raising Russian flags, the report said
Read more
Iran causes damage to US Base in Qatar, US downplays its scale — Khamenei
The Iranian supreme leader also remarked that those who overstate the damage suffered by Iranian nuclear facilities from US strikes are now trying to minimize this incident
Read more
The world's most legendary tanks
On September 15, 2016, the tank turns 100
Read more
Putin arrives in Belarus on two-day visit
The Russian leader is set to take part in the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum later on Thursday
Read more
Istanbul remains venue for Russia-Ukraine talks — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova expressed gratitude to Turkey for its hospitality and unwavering support to the negotiations
Read more
Iranian strikes on Israel cause $3 billion of damage — Bloomberg
According to the news outlet, this amount includes "funds needed both to repair missile-hit buildings and pay compensation to local businesses"
Read more
Ukrainian economy may collapse even with West’s support — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian economy has not yet collapsed only because of huge support from the West
Read more
World Bank is biased, Putin says
Russia endeavors at present to reduce its dependence on Western financial institutions and minimize the use of foreign payment instruments and services, the Russian president said
Read more
Ukraine’s army withdrawing battlegroup remnants from Shevchenko in western Donetsk region
Earlier, the Ukrainian military kept sending a large number of troops to hold that community but practically all of them were destroyed, the defense source added
Read more
Snow falls in world’s driest desert in Chile
The last time such snowfall was observed in this area 10 years ago
Read more
German envoy to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry soon — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that German authorities insist on systematically harassing the Russian journalists accredited in that country
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Read more
Serbia not to sign anti-Russian declarations — PM
Duro Macut added that there is no alternative to peace and stability for Serbia
Read more
EU summit orders EC to prepare financing plan for militarization of Union by October
The head of the EC promised to simplify the state aid rules, ease bureaucratic restrictions and environmental regulations for military investment
Read more
Russian army advancing toward Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops are offering resistance
Read more
Putin accuses West of attempting to plunder Russian assets
The Russian leader noted that Russia aims to further strengthen its own financial settlement instruments
Read more
Russian army to leave no chance for Ukrainian forces to re-enter Kursk Region — Medvedev
"While the enemy has been driven out, they continue to attempt senseless incursions," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman acknowledged
Read more
Hungary blocks talks on Ukraine’s accession to EU
This essentially means that talks on Moldova’s accession will be postponed as well
Read more
Serbian prime minister promises Belgrade not to join sanctions against Russia
The Balkan country’s former deputy prime minister, Aleksandar Vulin, has said that joining anti-Russian sanctions would have cost the economy 15 billion euros and put the existence of the republic at risk
Read more
Iran can prove US bases in Middle East provided support to Israel — Foreign Ministry
This happened without the knowledge of the governments of those states, noted the head of the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin to discuss economic integration with colleagues in Eurasian "five"
The leaders are to outline the guidelines for further deepening of integration into the EAEU
Read more
Europe wary of buying weapons from US because of Trump's policies — news agency
According to the report, for European countries that have approved the largest increase in military spending in decades, buying from the US is much less attractive than before
Read more
'Alarmist' report from IAEA spurred Israel's attacks on Iran — Russia’s top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the IAEA secretariat drafted its latest report under intense pressure from Western countries
Read more
Ukraine waging war on civilians — top Russian general
On Thursday, Chinese journalist Lu Yuguang, who came to the Kursk Region to report on the situation there, was injured as a Ukrainian drone hit the village of Korenevo in the border Russian region
Read more
Hungary considering EU proposal on 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said that Budapest had received "a very good offer" on that matter
Read more
Ukrainian troops killed residents of Dzerzhinsk in frame-job against Russia — report
Chairman of the International Public Tribunal Maxim Grigoryev added that people say that locals could not stand the Ukrainian and foreign press, believing that "once the press is around, the city will get bombed"
Read more
No consent from Iran yet to continue talks with US — top diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, random statements about resuming dialogue must not be taken seriously
Read more
Chinese journalist injured by Ukrainian drone while filming report in Kursk Region
According to the journalist, his clearly marked press crew was working near residential buildings
Read more
EU to prepare11 bln euro loan for Kiev from G7-EU plan
Kiev has already received 39 billion euros from the EU and G7 program agreed upon at the end of 2023
Read more
The Hague hopes for deal on 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia in one-two weeks
Acting Prime Minister Dick Schoof noted that all existing sanctions have already been extended formally, but the new package is still being discussed
Read more
Ukraine’s national debt up $1 bln in one month
In early June, Ukraine faced a technical default on some of its obligations, namely state derivatives, after failing to pay the necessary amount of money to their holders
Read more
New Ukrainian unit formed to fortify Sumy Region - top commander
According to Alexander Syrsky, its primary tasks are to strengthen fortifications and build up a system of engineering and fortification barriers
Read more
Nicaragua officially requests observer status in the EAEU — presidential envoy
According to Ortega Murillo, Nicaragua recognizes the importance of the EAEU for the development of cooperation between brotherly peoples
Read more
EU summit fails to approve statement supporting Ukraine
"The European Council will revert to the issue at its next meeting," the press service said
Read more
No recession in Russia, Finance Minister says
Anton Siluanov said that Russia experiences a planned cooling of the economy
Read more
Russia has one of the best unemployment rates globally — Putin
The total GDP of the EAEU member-countries increased to $2.6 trillion and the trade turnover with third countries gained 38% to $800 bln, the head of state noted
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukrainian strike on Chinese TV crew seeks to silence news media
According to Maria Zakharova, the drone attacked the crew of the Chinese television channel Phoenix as it was filming a report on the return of peaceful life to the region
Read more
Iran's cooperation with IAEA to take on new form — foreign minister
On June 25, the Iranian parliament approved a draft law on suspending the country's cooperation with the IAEA
Read more

According to diplomatic sources in Brussels, Slovakia blocked the approval of the next package of sanctions, and now the EU ambassadors will discuss this issue again
Read more
American Film Academy invites Russian actor Borisov to become member
Besides Borisov, the academy invited his colleagues in the film Anora
Read more
US ambassador Tracy completes work in Russia, leaves Moscow — embassy
Lynne Tracy was confirmed as ambassador to Russia in December 2022
Read more
Russia could persuade Iran to let IAEA visit facilities — former US secretary of state
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow hopes for continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA
Read more
Portugal’s Ronaldo signs extension with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC
Cristiano signed a three-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on December 30, 2022
Read more
Trump promises NATO countries Russia won’t attack them — newspaper
According to the report, the US president praised the alliance's efforts to increase defense spending
Read more
Araghchi says US, Israeli strikes caused major damage to Iran’s nuclear sites
Expert discussions are underway, Iran’s Foreign Minister said
Read more
Cooperation between Russia, Iran to continue in all spheres — Foreign Ministry
"We completely reject any attempts to restrict a sovereign state’s legal right to a civilian nuclear program with brute force," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Serbia loses no interest to BRICS — PM
Duro Macut said that at the same time Serbia "continues its path towards membership in the European Union"
Read more
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
The Defense Ministry said that on-duty air defenses destroyed 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight
Read more
Kremlin spokesman calls Macron’s remarks on nuclear weapons a criticism of Washington
According to Dmitry Peskov, "it has been a long time since we’ve heard such fierce criticism towards the United States of American from the President of France"
Read more
Kiev uses international terrorists’ experience against Russia — security official
As Yury Kokov pointed out, Ukrainian special services "actively exploit the mass relocation of refugees from Ukraine and the possibility of their legalization through the simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship"
Read more
Princess Diana's Caring Dress went under hammer for $520,000
In total, more than 300 items related to Diana and other members of the British royal family were put up for auction
Read more
EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian sanctions for next six months
For the time being, seventeen such packages are in place
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russian ministry launches multilanguage app for foreigners entry
The app can be downloaded in RuStore, Google Play, AppGallery and App Store, the Ministry of Digital Development said
Read more
FIFA, UEFA may decide on Russia’s participation by year-end, says Russian football chief
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States
Read more
Putin arrives at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit in Minsk
The Russian head of state will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will kick off soon
Read more
India is Russia's trusted military ally — defense minister
"It is a long-standing and trusted friend, including in the military and technological domains," Andrey Belousov stated
Read more
Statements from Israel that operation against Iran not over yet sound alarming — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, this goes against Donald Trump's statements
Read more
Estonia ready to host nuclear-capable NATO jets
Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that F-35 fighter jets, those equipped to carry tactical nuclear bombs, have been stationed in Estonia in the past
Read more
Another prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine held, TASS source says
According to the source, equal numbers of prisoners were swapped
Read more
NATO's decision to increase defense spending not going to impact Russian security — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister does not believe it will have any meaningful impact on Russian security
Read more
Captured Ukrainian soldier aids Russian troops with supplies in western DPR
Pavel Bolbot added that he lived alongside Russian servicemen in their positions for about a month and a half
Read more
Over 80% of Russian people trust Putin — poll
The poll, carried out between June 20 and June 22, surveyed 1,500 respondents
Read more
Iran operation opens way for Israel to expand peace deals with Arab countries — Netanyahu
"This victory opens the door for a dramatic expansion of peace deals", Israeli Prime Minister said
Read more
UNESCO and OSCE must react to Ukrainian strike on Chinese television crew — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the drone attacked the crew of the Chinese television channel Phoenix as it was filming a report on the return of peaceful life to the region
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at Eurasian Economic Forum
The head of state underlined that Russia will continue strengthening its own financial instruments for settlements
Read more
Bringing Ukraine into EU, NATO would put blocs at war with Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister confirmed that at the EU summit in Brussels on June 26 he vetoed a joint statement of support for Ukraine that would have greenlighted the start of negotiations to bring it into the EU
Read more
Kiev losing control on battlefield, Russian lawmaker says
Mikhail Sheremet expressed confidence that Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is now on the verge of collaps
Read more