Putin enjoys strong support among Russian people — poll

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.3%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out from June 16 to June 22, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79.3% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.6%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance decreased by 1% to 76.3%," the service said.

A total of 51.5% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 0.9%), while 52% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (no changes). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60.9% (a decrease of 0.9%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 33.5% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a decrease of 0.2%), 29% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a decrease of 1.3%), 23.2% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 0.3%), and 9.2% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 0.3%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.3% (a decrease of 0.3%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 0.2% to 9.6%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 0.8% to 10.8%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.1% to 4.1%, while backing for the New People party decreased by 0.2% to 5.8%.