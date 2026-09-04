UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. The territories mentioned by several delegations during the discussion of the Equal Earth projection are part of Russia, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Maria Zabolotskaya said, commenting on the status of Crimea and other territories.

"These territories, which were mentioned by several delegations, are part of Russia, and have been part of Russia for centuries. Their peoples expressed their desire to return to Russia in free referendums," the diplomat said following the UN General Assembly vote on a resolution supporting the Equal Earth projection, which more accurately reflects the actual sizes of Africa and other regions of the world. Zabolotskaya noted that this process realized the right to self-determination, and the territories became part of Russia in full compliance with the UN Charter.