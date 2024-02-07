Lowest unemployment rate since 1992 registered in Russia

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The average annual unemployment rate in Russia as of the end of 2023 totaled 3.2% and was the all-time low, General Director of the All-Russian Labor Research Institute Dmitry Platygin told reporters.

The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) presented the report on the national socioeconomic development earlier, whereby the average annual unemployment rate totaled 3.2%. the unemployment rate in December 2023 moved up to 3%, compared to 2.9% one month before.

"The average annual unemployment rate stood at 3.2% as of the end of 2023. This is the lowest indicator since 1992, that is - throughout the monitoring history," Platygin said.