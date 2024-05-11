Lithuania to hold presidential election, citizenship referendum

VILNIUS, May 12. /TASS/. Lithuania will hold the next presidential elections, for the eighth time during years of independence.

Eight candidates are running for presidency. According to experts and opinion polls, three favorites are incumbent president Gitanas Nauseda, prime minister Ingrida Simonyte, and independent candidate - counsel Ignas Vegele. The president is elected for the term of five years.

Lithuanian citizens will simultaneously vote in a referendum on double allegiance introduction. This is the second attempt - the similar referendum in 2019 was recognized as held but no required votes were cast in its support.