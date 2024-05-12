Death toll climbs to seven at partially collapsed apartment building in Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/.The death toll in the partial collapse of an apartment building in Belgorod following a Ukrainian attack has grown to seven, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Rescuers have recovered a seventh body from the rubble," the ministry said.

Before Russian Emergencies Ministry official told TASS that there were six bodies found.

Earlier reports said 10 people were missing and being searched for as a section of the building collapsed following a Ukrainian attack.

Belgorod and its suburbs came under massive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces earlier on Sunday. Fragments of a downed Tochka U missile damaged a ten-story residential building, causing one of its sections to collapse. More than a dozen people, including children, have been injured in the attack.