MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Beibu/Interaction 2024 joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise has kicked off in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, the Pacific Fleet said.

"A joint group of warships from the Pacific Fleet and China’s PLA Navy has departed from Vladivostok to conduct Russian-Chinese naval maneuvers, Beibu/Interaction 2024," the fleet said.