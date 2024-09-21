Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kursk area

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber has destroyed massed Ukrainian troops and military hardware by aircraft bombs with universal gliding and correction module in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The crew of a Su-34 multirole aircraft of the Aerospace Forces has delivered a strike at massed Ukrainian manpower and armor in the borderline Kursk Region," the ministry said, adding that the use of bombs with universal gliding and correction module allows accurate firepower at a safe distance from the battle contact line.

After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance that the Ukrainian army’s temporary disposition location had been destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure, the ministry noted.