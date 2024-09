ANKARA, September 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his readiness to meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, before flying to the United States to attend the UN General Assembly session.

"We have said that we would like to hold a meeting with [Syrian President] Bashar Assad to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria. Now we are waiting for the other side to respond," Turkish TV channels quoted Erdogan as saying on Saturday.