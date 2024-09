KHERSON, September 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed more than 25 aerial targets over the Kherson Region and the Sea of Azov while repelling a massive enemy drone attack last night, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Last night, air defense forces repelled a massive drone attack on southern Russia. Over 25 aerial targets were downed in the skies over the Kherson Region and the Sea of Azov. No injuries were caused [by the attack]," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.