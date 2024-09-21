Putin highlights importance of efforts to develop relations between Russia, Armenia

YEREVAN, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of developing further the Russian-Armenian relationship in a message of congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia’s Independence Day on Saturday, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"Efforts toward developing further the friendly and allied relations between Russia and Armenia, as well as constructive interaction within common integration associations would undoubtedly meet the fundamental interests of our peoples," the Russian leader said in his message.

According to the Armenian government, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, too, congratulated his Armenian counterpart as he expressed his confidence "that expanding multifaceted bilateral cooperation and constructive interaction as part of the Eurasian Economic Union fully meets the long-term interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia.".