Russian troops repulse ten Ukraine’s counterattacks near Kremennaya in LPR in one week

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian troops repulsed around ten attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to get to the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) near Kremennaya, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Regarding Kremennaya, at this front sector the initiative is on the side of the Russian armed forces, though the enemy regularly delivers counterattacks. During this week alone, our troops repulsed around ten counterattacks. <…> The enemy is being actively knocked out as it acts near Chervonaya Dibrova, Ternov, and, naturally, tries to get back the positions lost earlier and have at least some kind of success at this front sector," he said.