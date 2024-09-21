Russia’s Emergencies Ministry sapper dies in Kursk Region during mine clearance

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The head of the pyrotechnic department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's center Leader, Vyacheslav Tsoffka, has lost his life in the line of duty in the Kursk Region, the ministry said.

"Vyacheslav Tsoffka, the head of the pyrotechnic department of the center Leader, died in the line of duty in Kursk Region on September 21 during a mine clearance operation," the ministry said.

Tsoffka had repeatedly participated in humanitarian demining in Russia and abroad. He had to his credit than 10,000 detected and neutralized explosive items. He had been awarded the Order of Courage and other government decorations.

"We have lost a professional who had devoted his entire life to serving the Motherland, teaching the younger generation, and generously sharing his rich and unique experience. He was 46, at the prime of his life," the press service quotes Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov as saying.