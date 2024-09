DONETSK, September 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left their positions near the village of Andreyevka in the Artyomovsk sector of the line of engagement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), law enforcement officers told TASS.

"The enemy fled from near Andreyevka where it has long been holding positions, it has retreated," the officers said.

According to them, Ukrainian troops are currently making attempts to entrench behind the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal.