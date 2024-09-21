Russia’s air defenses repel massive attack on Bryansk region, taking down over 50 drones

BRYANSK, September 21. /TASS/. As many as 53 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were downed by the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses last night as they repelled a massive attack on the borderline Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Last night, the enemy unleashed a massive terrorist attack on our region. Overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces intercepted or destroyed 53 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the governor wrote, adding that there were no casualties or damage.