Russia-Africa summit to be held in 2-3 years on African continent — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia and African countries plan to hold another summit within 2-3 years on the African continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

"Two Russia-African summits have already taken place (in 2019 in Sochi and in 2023 in St. Petersburg). This November the first meeting of Russia-Africa foreign ministers will be held. This will be done in accordance with the decision of last year’s summit. We plan together with African colleagues to hold another summit within 2-3 years on the African continent," he said.

"We have a busy program. There is a plan of action developed by the commission of the African Union and the government of the Russian Federation through 2026. It covers all areas of our cooperation, from economy and investment to social field, education, cultural exchanges. We see a sincere, mutual interest of African friends in expansion of cooperation," the minister noted.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event in 2019, the summit was held under the motto ‘For Peace, Security and Development’. The summit was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS, which was the official information partner and photo-hosting agency of the summit and forum, also hosted the second Russia-Africa Media Forum.