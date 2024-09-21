Some 101 Ukrainian drones intercepted in Russian regions, Azov Sea overnight — ministry

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses eliminated and intercepted 101 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over eight regions of the Russian Federation and the Sea of Azov in the early hours of Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted as air defenses intercepted and destroyed 101 Ukrainian UAVs, including 53 over the Bryansk Region, 18 over the Krasnodar Region, five over the Kaluga Region, three over each of the Tver and Belgorod regions, one over each of the Smolensk, Kursk regions and the Republic of Crimea, and 16 UAVs over the waters of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.