As many as 1,200 people evacuated from municipality in southern Russia after drone attack

KRASNODAR, September 21. /TASS/. Authorities in southern Russia’s Kransodar Region have evacuated 1,200 people from the Tikhoretsk District which came under a drone attack earlier on Saturday, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"As many as 1,200 people have been evacuated. <…> More than 150 people are currently staying at four temporary accommodation centers in the Tikhoretsk and Vyselki districts," the official wrote on his Telegram channel as he commented on the situation in the Tikhoretsk municipality.

Two unmanned aerial vehicles were downed outside Tikhoretsk this morning. A fire broke out where drone fragments fell, causing detonation of explosive materials.