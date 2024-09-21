Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulse nine Ukrainian counterattacks in 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulsed nine counterattacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in 24 hours, with the enemy having lost over 490 troops, Spokesman for the group Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Nine counterattacks by assault groups were repulsed. <…> The enemy lost over 490 troops, a tank, an M113 armored fighting vehicle, six cars, Giatsint-B and D-20 howitzers, two D-30 howitzers and an M119 gun," he said.

As a result of active actions, the group took more advantageous lines and inflicted damage on formations of six brigades of the enemy, Savchuk added.