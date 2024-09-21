Researchers from Siberia’s Tomsk who partnered with CERN start working at home

TOMSK, September 21. /TASS/. Researchers from Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) who collaborated with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) have already joined Russian projects back home, the university told TASS.

On Friday, the Nature weekly journal reported that, from December 1, scientists affiliated with Russian institutions will be expelled from CERN, and must hand in any French or Swiss residency permits they hold.

"All eight researchers from the university who took part in mega science research have already returned to Russia and are partnering with active domestic mega science projects, such as the Siberian Circular Source of Photons (SKIF) and the collaboration between Baikal-GVD and Taiga", Alexey Gogolev, Vice Rector for Science and Strategic Projects, said in a comment.

According to Gogolev, TPU completed all projects using the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in full. Back at CERN, Tomsk polytechnic specialists helped create the latest methods for diagnosing and controlling the LHC’s beam of protons jointly with CERN’s Accelerator Systems Department, he added.