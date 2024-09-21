Russia to push for multipolar world order jointly with global majority — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia will persevere with efforts to defend a multipolar world order jointly with its partners in the global majority, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment ahead of the Summit of the Future 2024.

The event will be held in New York on September 22-23 in the runup to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian diplomat said.

"The focus will be on proposals put forward by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to strengthen the system of multilateral cooperation, including in reforming the global organization," Zakharova said in a statement released on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"As a UN founding country and a responsible international player, Russia will continue its efforts to defend a multipolar world order jointly with its partners in the global majority," she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, Russia hews to the position that it is necessary to adapt the United Nations to modern realities which have been mostly characterized by the emergence of a multipolar world order. "At the same time, it is of paramount importance to drive the reform toward increasing the organization’s effectiveness and prestige. It is necessary to work toward restoring the central coordinating role of the United Nations in global affairs which has been shaken by attempts on the part of the collective West to make it [the UN] do its bidding," she added.