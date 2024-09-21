Evacuation starts in Kuban settlement due to explosion after drone fragments fall

KRASNODAR, September 21. /TASS/. An attack by unmanned aerial vehicles has been registered in Tikhoretsk in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, head of the Tikhoretsk area Anatoly Perepelin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A drone attack has been registered in Tikhoretsk. Please, stay calm and avoid unenclosed ground," he said.

Two unmanned aerial vehicles have been downed near Tikhoretsk. After their fragments fell down a fire broke out followed by detonation of explosive objects, due to which an evacuation of one of the settlement’s population is underway, the region’s governor said.

"The Tikhoretsk area was attacked by the Kiev regime overnight. Two drones were downed by air defense and radio warfare forces. A fire broke out as fragments of one of them fell down, spreading to explosive objects. Detonation started. At the moment residents of the settlement, which is located near the zone of flame, are being evacuated temporarily to nearby settlements for safety reasons," the governor said.

There are no casualties, according to preliminary information. A temporary shelter has been set up in Tikhoretsk, with fire crews and special services working on the spot, he added.