BERLIN, September 21. /TASS/. Bundestag members from the Alternative for Germany (AfG) faction have sent a written query to the federal government over Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region and its possible consequences.

In the message uploaded to the German parliament’s website the authors pose a number of questions to the Cabinet. In particular they are asking "whether the government does not consider the use of German tanks against Russia and possibly in Russia to be problematic in light of the history of the Battle of Kursk in 1943, whether it awakens historical memories in Russia and could lead to escalation."

Also, they would like to know whether the federal authorities had not been informed about the attack in advance, whether Bundeswehr specialists supported it, and if Ukrainian military personnel had been trained in Germany before it.

The legislators are asking whether German weapons are used by the Ukrainian forces in their incursion into the Kursk Region. The MPs also want to know whether the German government had notified the authorities in Kiev that German weapons could only be used for defense purposes, and whether the Cabinet was aware of the war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk Region.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal level state of emergency is in effect there. The residents of border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 14,600 troops and 121 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing.