MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A just and lasting settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will be impossible without taking into account Russia's interests, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary uploaded to the ministry’s website.

"It is impossible to achieve a fair and lasting settlement without Russia and taking into account its interests," Zakharova stated. "But Kiev and the West do not care about peace. They need war."

"The Ukrainian military’s bandit incursion into the Kursk Region and Zelensky's requests for permission to strike deep into Russia with long-range NATO weapons are proof of this. This is a continuation of terror against the people of our country. We will not negotiate with terrorists," Zakharova stated.

Manifestation of cheating

In the wake of a remark by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, whose powers expired in May, to the effect that a second summit on Ukraine might be held in November with Russian representatives present, Zakharova said: "Statements by ‘overdue’ Zelensky are wishful thinking." She explained that Russian representatives "have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the ‘Buergenstock process’ and are not going to participate in any."

"This process has nothing to do with a settlement. It is yet another manifestation of cheating by the Anglo-Saxons and their Ukrainian puppets. The so-called second summit pursues the same aim - to push through an absolutely unviable ‘Zelensky formula’ as an alternative basis for resolving the conflict, to achieve support for it by the world majority and on its behalf to address Russia with an ultimatum of capitulation," Zakharova said.

She reiterated that Russia would not participate in any such "summits". At the same time, Russia is not giving up on a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis.

"We are ready to discuss really serious proposals that take into account the situation 'on the ground,' and the emerging geopolitical realities and the relevant initiative formulated by President Vladimir Putin on June 14," she concluded.