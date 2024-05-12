State of emergency triggered in two districts of Omsk Region due to flood

OMSK, May 12. /TASS/. The state of emergency due to the flood was activated in Tarsky and Tevrizsky Districts in the north of the Omsk Region, press secretary of the region’s governor Mina Akhverdieva told TASS.

The decision to set the regional state of emergency was made "in conclusion of the emergencies commission’s meeting by the decision of the governor," the press secretary said.

The emergency situation was earlier announced in the Ust-Ishimsky District. In total, 317 residential houses and 467 household plots are exposed to high water there.