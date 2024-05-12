LONDON, May 12. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is concerned about the potential advance of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkov Region.

"This is an extremely dangerous moment," he said, as cited by Sky News.

According to Cameron, the West expects the Ukrainian army to be able to stand its ground this year.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Battlegroup North had liberated the settlements of Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletyonovka, Pylnaya and Strelechya in the Kharkov Region.