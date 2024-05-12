Israel carries out strikes on refugee accommodation centers in Jabalia - TV

DUBAI, May 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is carrying out strikes at refugee accommodation centers in the northern Gazan city of Jabalia, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli forces are advancing in the eastern neighborhoods of Jabalia. No other details have been disclosed so far.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a briefing earlier that the Israeli army had begun an operation to prevent members of the Hamas movement from returning to Jabalia. According to him, Hamas’s attempts to restore its military potential in the city had been foiled.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army is conducting a raid on the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus, Al Jazeera said, adding that a Palestinian child had been injured.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, in turn, reported that at least 13 Palestinians had been detained during Israeli raids in the West Bank.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.